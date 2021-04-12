SUU Ceramics Guild to Hold Spring Sale April 14 and 15

The Southern Utah University Ceramics Guild Sale is quickly approaching. This decade-old sale features the artwork of students taking a ceramics class and will be held on April 14 -15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

COVID-19 protocols will be in play throughout the event. Social distancing and masks will be enforced for public safety.

This sale will showcase various pieces of pottery and sculptures that ceramics students have created throughout their time at SUU.

Those participating in the event will experience what it is like to price and advertise their own artwork. While some of the profit made throughout the event will go towards supporting the guild, student artists will also receive a share of their sale.

“A portion of the proceeds help fund travel to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts yearly conference, where they can network and meet other ceramicists, graduate school representatives, and galleries,” Cris Belk, president of the Ceramics Guild, said.

The guild is a class offered to any student who may have a ceramics major or minor. Anyone interested in taking the class as an extracurricular is invited to participate as well.

“My favorite part of ceramics as a student is that I love getting to grow creatively and escape from the usual noise inside my head,” Bella Cardon, ceramics and art education major, said in a recent press release. “There’s something so calming and cathartic about throwing clay on the wheel.”

Ceramics is a part of the College of Performing and Visual Arts. The college comprises 26 programs including art, dance and theatre.

The Southern Utah Museum of Art is currently showcasing the Senior Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone Exhibition until May 1. These displays are culminations of pieces of artwork that students have been working on throughout the school year. Artistic disciplines include graphic design, ceramics, photography, and drawing.

“It’s great that we’re able to still have this event during a pandemic by following preventative guidelines,” Belk said. “Students are looking forward to showing their work and raising money for club events next semester.”

For more information about the Ceramic Guild visit the Bachelor of Fine Arts website.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

Photo by: Lacey Prisbrey