SUU Hosts Escape Room for Students

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board sponsored an escape room event on March 6. SPB partnered with ESKAPED, a mobile escape room company based in Springville, Utah, to put on the event.

The escape room was no ordinary room, however. ESKAPED is able to put on events wherever they go by bringing their escape room trailer, which is fully outfitted with furniture, mystery, and of course, clues.

Students signed up in advance for a time slot to participate. When they arrived at the escape room, they were given a first clue and then locked in the room with only 15 minutes to escape by solving the clues. The clues ranged from word puzzles to hidden objects, and they got harder as time went on.

“It’s so fun to see so many different people try and solve the clues,” SPB Event Director Courtney Shively said. “There are so many different dynamics of friend groups. Some escape quickly, some take forever. But no matter how fast, watching them escape is so rewarding.”

Shively said that she wanted to put on an event that would let students participate with their friends while still being safe according to COVID-19 regulations.

“I feel like a lot of our events have been grab-and-go this year, so I wanted an event where people could come with their friends and interact with each other,” Shively said.

That’s exactly what students did. At the event, groups waited in line for their turn to be locked in the ESKAPED trailer. Each time a group successfully made it out, the small crowd cheered.

“We will definitely be doing this again in the future,” Shively said.

For more information on upcoming events at SUU, visit the Student Involvement and Leadership website or follow SPB’s Instagram page.

Story by: Aspen English

aspentree56@gmail.com