The Quest to Archive SUU and the COVID-19 Experience

Over the course of the Spring 2021 Semester, Southern Utah University has been working to capture the COVID-19 experience. Through a series of interviews, faculty, staff and students can talk about how they personally dealt with the pandemic and the events that surrounded it.

These interviews typically last 20-30 minutes. While questions may be provided, a lot that is said relies on the natural flow of conversation. The last day to participate in these interviews is April 8 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Inspired by a call to action by Provost Jon Anderson, Lynn Vartan, professor of music and percussion as well as the director of the APEX events, led the push to collect these experiences.

Vartan explained that they “give everyone an opportunity to explore their experiences with COVID.”

Not only do interviewees have the opportunity to talk about their experiences, but future SUU students will also be able to look back and learn from these recordings

By collaborating with the special collections archive found in the lower level of the Gerald R. Sherratt Library, these interviews will be saved for future generations to view.

“50 years from now, we can look back on these and really have a deep sense of how things really were, straight from the mouths and hearts of our community,” Vartan said. “We’re going to have a beautiful body of work that’s quite heartfelt.”

More information on COVID-19 Reflections from Lynn Vartan can be found on the project’s Google Drive, and an appointment to participate can be made on the project’s Google Calendar.

Article by Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net

Photo courtesy of Michal Czyz on Unsplash