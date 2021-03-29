Five Things To Do Around Cedar City This Spring

Spring has finally arrived, and hopefully good weather along with it. If you are looking for something to do outdoors, here are five things to do around Cedar City.

Go to Cedar Breaks National Monument

There are many hiking trails to see magnificent geology in Cedar Breaks, and it is only about 30 minutes from Cedar City. There is a $10 entrance fee, but it is definitely worth it. Cedar Breaks is also a Dark Skies park, so you can change your focus to the sky at night and see some amazing stars.

For more information, visit the Cedar Breaks National Monument website.

Watch the sunset from the C

A fun, quick and easy activity is to drive (or even hike) up to the C that overlooks Cedar City from the southeast and watch the sunset. It is only a 15-20 minute drive away from Cedar City.

Bringing some friends and having a picnic is a fun way to get some fresh air and experience some of Cedar’s local beauty.

Go to Kolob Canyon

Southern Utah University isn’t called “The University of the Parks” for nothing, being just 30 minutes away from Kolob Canyon — a part of Zion National Park. There are a few hiking trails to experience here, one of them being an overlook of the park from a different viewpoint.

Admission is $35 for a week pass, $70 for a Zions National Park Annual Pass, or $80 for an Interagency Annual Pass which can be used at any federal fee pass area for a year. If you are looking to not spend any money, April 17 is a free admission day for the first day of National Park Week.

For more information, visit the Zions National Park website.

Visit Old Irontown

About 24 miles west of Cedar City on UT-56 lies Old Irontown. It is a near-ghost town that used to be a mining community. If you have ever wanted to see a ghost town, it’s worth the 30 minute drive. Along with the ghost town are also some hiking trails in the area.

Go to Parowan Gap

30 minutes north of Cedar City is the Parowan Gap, home to many petroglyphs of various Native American tribes. The petroglyphs adorn rock faces and tell stories that are fun to try to decipher on the rock art.

Article by: Rylie Brewster

ryliebrewster@suumail.net

Photos by: Rylie Brewster, Sydnie Brewster (Old Irontown)