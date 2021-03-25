The Hunt Begins: Geology Club Scavenger Hunt/Rock Sale Preview

The Southern Utah University Geology Club is hosting a scavenger hunt and rock sale event from March 22 -26.

This event is university-wide, and students can participate by downloading an app called GooseChase on a smartphone, and then searching for SUUrockhunt. Participants can then join in by either creating their team with friends or joining other teams already participating.

Teams can earn points by completing missions throughout the week and then exchange those points for rock samples on Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Geoscience Building.

There will also be a chance for participants to enter raffles for unknown prizes.

The event allows students to learn more about the landscape and nature of Cedar City as they explore the area in a safe, socially distant way and complete the missions as part of the game.

Considering that SUU is the university of the parks, it’s surrounded by natural wonders such as Kolob Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. There are world-renowned natural wonders around the corner from Cedar City.

During this scavenger hunt, students can explore the natural wonders of Cedar and earn points to take pieces of this land into their own homes.

Information about this event and others coming up can be found on the T-Bird Connection website.

Story by: Skyler Jones

skyler.mc.jones@gmail.com

Photo by Wendell Shinn on Unsplash

