SUU Helps Prepare Students For Future Career: Campus to Career Event

The Southern Utah University Career Center & SUU Alumni Relations hosted a virtual “Campus to Career” event on March 23, in order to educate students about the opportunities that are available to them when they graduate.

Attendees rotated through seven different breakout rooms in Zoom over the course an hour.

Some of the rooms involved commencement, networking and discussing job salaries to future employers.

“Our hope for this event and the breakout sessions was to provide students with information regarding topics they may not have considered as they take their next step after graduation and to ensure they are better prepared.” Brandon Street, the director of career and professional development, said.

Street covered how to discuss job salaries with employers. He recommends finding out how much the employer is willing to give first, then deciding how much is appropriate to ask for.

Communication Relations & Special Projects coordinator Kol Gibson informed students about commencement for this year’s SUU graduates. Due to the pandemic, SUU has made some modifications to the ceremony.

It will be spread over the course of two days and students will be encouraged to attend their specific college’s graduation date and time.

Geoff Lewis, the assistant director of employer relations career and professional development, spoke about the importance of networking, or creating professional relationships with others within a specific field to enhance resume content and credibility.

“The thing that helped me the most was not being afraid to go out and talk to people about their opportunities, even if nothing was posted,” said Street.

Madalyn Swanson, the business career services coordinator addressed students on the importance of having a solid resume.

“Show [the employer] why you are a good fit.” Swanson explained.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

reporter@suunews.net