Car Care Basics: Learn Vehicle Maintenance

A vehicle maintenance course will be held in the Southern Utah University J. L. Sorenson Physical Education Building parking lot on March 27 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for $29 a person.

People of any age and skill level who want to gain experience in areas ranging from changing a tire to fixing basic engine occurrences are invited to attend.

“My goal for the class is for the participants to leave feeling more confident in their own abilities,” said course instructor Angela Pool-Funai. “It’s important to me to conduct the class in a non-threatening, inclusive, hands-on environment.”

Pool-Funai will start off the course by going over safety requirements to ensure that everyone can have a fun experience. Observers should take these safety tips with them to prevent any issues from happening when they start working on their own cars.

For this course, Pool-Funai will be bringing her Honda CR-V to demonstrate on. Students of this course will gain hands-on experience working on her vehicle themselves.

There will be no need to bring tools or materials to the course — everything needed will be provided.

Pool-Funai is currently working on her ‘88 T-Bird and taught each of her five sons how to take care of their cars along with anything else they may encounter.

There are 11 people currently signed up for this course, and those interested should sign up as soon as possible — this course is full at 15 people.

Tickets are fully refundable up to one day prior to the event. For more events held in Cedar City, check out EventBrite.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of Erik Mclean on Unsplash