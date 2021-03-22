The Best Indoor Plants for College Students

Indoor plants can brighten up a dorm room, help clean the air and bring added life into an apartment. And, as trends across the country have shown, more college-age students are buying into ‘plant-parenthood.’

However, many who have embarked on the journey of bringing plants indoors have learned just how quickly those plants can wilt and die without proper care. Some plants require more attention than others, and not all are suitable for beginners or busy college students.

Here are five plants that are easy to take care of and perfect for a student wanting to grow some greenery in their apartment.

Pothos Plant

A pothos is a perfect houseplant for beginners because they are low maintenance and difficult to kill. They are pretty tolerant if you forget to water them and will let you know they’ve been neglected by drooping their leaves when thirsty. Pothos can also survive in low light, making them the perfect plant for a darker apartment.

A well taken care of pothos will grow long vines, so they thrive in windows or on walls, not taking up floor space in small rooms. Then, once you’ve got the hang of it, you can easily propagate, or grow new plants from the original, your pothos by putting small cuttings into a glass of water.

Herb Garden

Planting a small herb garden is a great way to add plant life to an apartment that serves a purpose other than just decoration. Basil, mint, rosemary and oregano can easily be grown indoors and then used in cooking delicious recipes.

Give each herb its own pot and stick them in a sunny windowsill. You then have yourself a mini indoor garden that both looks pretty and provides you with nutritious food.

Aloe Plant

Not only is an aloe plant a beautiful succulent that looks nice on a windowsill or sitting on the counter, but it is also useful. The inside of the leaves, called aloe vera, can be eaten and is full of vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C and E. Aloe vera can also be used to treat painful sunburns by rubbing it directly on the skin.

An aloe plant rarely needs to be watered, especially when kept indoors. It is native to a desert climate, so it is more likely you will overwater this plant than underwater it. In the summer months it only needs to be watered about every two to three weeks, and will need even less water in the winter.

Air Plant

It is impossible to mess up the soil when you have an air plant because they don’t need any. These plants get their name “air” because that’s where they grow — they are not planted into the ground.

The lack of soil adds versatility to air plants because they can be used as decor anywhere in your home that gets at least some sunlight. A good soak or spray once a week is all these small plants need to stay alive.

Snake Plant

Snake plants are famous for being difficult to kill and easy to keep alive, many gardeners referring to them as a “diehard” plant. Like their name suggests, these plants look like long snakes poking out of their pot and grow about two feet tall.

They survive well in any level of light and rarely need water. Snake plants only need to be watered every two to eight weeks, and are also easy to propagate, meaning once you buy one, you never need to buy another one again.

When embarking on your indoor plant journey, these plants are a great place to start. They can all be found at Home Depot or Walmart in Cedar City, as well as some of the other grocery stores and plant nurseries in town.

It’s important to do research into any plant before buying, and having the right soil, pot and lighting will keep your plant alive and happy. And, don’t forget to water your plant — at least occasionally.

Story by: Lainey Cartwright

copy@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Lainey Cartwright, Jake Goossen (snake plant) and Markus Spiske (basil) on Unsplash