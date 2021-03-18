SUU Illustration Students Accepted Into Prestigious Competition

Two Southern Utah University students from the illustration program, Andrew Lee and Chloe Tate, had four pieces of their work accepted into “Illustration West,” an annual competition and exhibition highlighting the year’s best illustrations.

“Illustration West” is an annual competition put on by the Society of Illustrators in Los Angeles. It is proud to represent both established and emerging artists from LA and the entire world.

Tate is a senior studio arts major with an emphasis in illustration and minors in both arts administration and art history. She is from St. George, Utah. This was her second year having pieces chosen for the Society of Illustrators Los Angeles competition.

“Every year there is an amazing roster of jurors who are incredible artists. Just knowing that they have seen my work and deemed it worthy for the show is great encouragement,” said Tate. “I didn’t start out as an art major and I’ve always felt like I’ve been catching up with my peers, but reaching goals like this motivates me to keep improving and working towards where I want to be.”

Hala Swearingen, a professor of illustration at SUU, was very excited that Lee and Tate had their work accepted into the 59th annual competition.

“Not only does it validate the quality of their work in the illustration industry, but it also adds a prestigious line to their resumes,” said Swearingen. “The exhibition had an incredible jury this year — and I hope that Chloe and Andrew feel an additional boost of confidence knowing that these amazing people voted for their work.”

Jurors for this year included talents such as: Drew Struzan, illustrator of the “Indiana Jones,” “Star Wars,” and “Harry Potter” posters; Claire Keane, concept artist for Disney’s “Frozen;” Mike Mignola, the creator of the “Hellboy” comic series; Suzy Hurchinson, the Art Director of Mad Magazine; celebrity caricature artist Jason Seiler; illustration legend C. F. Payne; Fantasy illustrator Justice Geard; Caldecott-winning artist Kadir Nelson; and editor of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” Charles Kochman.

SUU looks forward to seeing Tate and Lee compete and wishes them luck throughout the competition.

Article by: Rylie Brewster

ryliebrewster@suumail.net

Photo: “Breath of Life” by Chole Tate