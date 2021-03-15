Experience the Joy of Music with the SUU Symphony Orchestra

Join the Southern Utah University Department of Music on Tuesday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. for a live streamed concert full of joy performed by SUU’s Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Xun Sun, director of SUU’s Symphony Orchestra, will conduct this concert with performances of Mahler’s “Symphony no. 3” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony no. 4.”

The world premiere of a new piece of music composed by Hunag Xunfang, titled “Love Never Ends” with guest conductor Dr. Adam Lambert, will also be featured.

“We choose something very special to share with everyone for the concert,” said Sun. “It will be a fantastic concert.”

The SUU Symphony Orchestra is a dedicated group of student musicians who rehearse and perform orchestral masterpieces from classics as well as contemporarily composed pieces.

“Being part of the SUU Symphony Orchestra has been such a blessing,” said Jocelyn Thomson, the orchestra’s concertmaster. “It has provided me with so many wonderful opportunities to grow as a musician and experience a variety of repertoire.”

In order to comply with the safety regulations set in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the students will be split into two groups for better spacing between musicians, allowing for social distancing. Another precaution will be mask-wearing and covering the ends of wind instruments wherever necessary.

“With [COVID-19], we’ve been having a lot more sectionals and small group work in order to maintain social distancing measures and be safe during this pandemic” said Thomson. “With social distancing, it can be a bit difficult to hear your section and the other sections, so it makes watching and following the conductor extra important.”

The performance can be enjoyed through the Music Department Webcasts, and more information can be found on the SUU Department of Music’s website.

Article by: Rylie Brewster

ryliebrewster@suumail.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music