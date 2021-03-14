SUU Gymnastics Takes Care of Business in Tucson, Handles Arizona and Air Force

The Southern Utah University gymnastics team concluded their 2021 regular season in a tri-meet against the University of Arizona and Air Force Academy in Tucson, Ariz. The Thunderbirds recorded an overall score of 196.150, just .150 points ahead of Arizona, while Air Force finished with 193.175 points.

The first event for the evening started off with Arizona’s Malia Hargrove as she scored an event high of 9.850, while Cam Barber from Air Force finished with a 9.750.

The Thunderbirds took to the uneven parallel bars. Nikki Thomas scored a 9.800 with her routine.

Hannah Nipp followed bars with a team high of 9.825 points, finishing second overall.

The Thunderbirds ended the first event with 48.650 points.

On the balance beam, Rachel Smith landed a 9.825 with her routine. Following her was Aubri Shwartze as she scored a team high of 9.900.

Caroline Herry from Arizona also scored a 9.900 after her routine.

Air Force’s Briona Carswell tied for fourth place on the beam alongside teammate Daija Stevenson with scores of 9.850.

During the floor routines, McClain claimed the event high with a routine that earned her a 9.900.

Tied for second place was Libby Orman from Arizona, and Thunderbird Molly Jozwiakowski with a score of 9.850.

Pixie Brock, Cameo Stapleton, and Stevenson of Air Force scored the highest for their team during the floor routines with a 9.750 each.

Southern Utah concluded the floor event with a total of 49.050 points.

Toward the end of the meet, Arizona’s Jessica Castles led the Wildcats during the vault routines with a score of 9.850.

Stevenson from Air Force scored the highest for her team with 9.775 points.

Morgan Alfaro wrapped up her regular season vault routine with an event high of 9.900. Both Jozwiakowski and Caitlin Kho received 9.850 points each for their routines.

Concluding the meet, the Thunderbirds claimed the first position overall with a score of 196.150. The University of Arizona finished with 196.000 while the Air Force Falcons claimed 193.175 points.

The Thunderbirds now head into the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship hosted by Utah State in Logan, Utah. The meet will be on March 20 at 6 p.m.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletic Department Strategic Communication