SUU Gym Fall to the Broncos in Denver

The Southern Utah University gymnastics team came up short against the Boise State University Broncos in the second meet between the two this season. The final score was 195.825 to 196.750 in favor of the Broncos.

Nikki Thomas opened the bar event for the Thunderbirds and nailed a 9.825 along with teammate Aubri Schwartze.

For Boise, Gabriela Cavinta clinched a 9.900, putting her in the first spot for the bars overall.

SUU finished the first event with 48.925 points while Boise concluded with 49.075.

Morgan Alfaro finished her routine on the vault and earned herself a 9.900, giving her the highest score for the event overall.

Rachel Smith had the second highest score for the Thunderbirds with a 9.825.



Samantha Smith and Courtney Blackson from Boise State both claimed scores of 9.875.

On the floor, Kayla Horton opened the event with a routine that earned her 9.875 while Schwartze received a 9.900.

Smith claimed the first position with a routine that dazzled the judges and earned her a meet high score of 9.925, along with Adriana Popp from Boise State.

Concluding the evening, the Thunderbirds took to the beam. Shylen Murakami scored a team high 9.875.

Three gymnasts from SUU finished on the beam with 9.800 points, putting them all in the fourth position for the event.

Boise took control during the beam routines. Popp received a 9.900, giving her the No. 1spot for the meet.

The Thunderbirds will continue their season on March 7 at 2 p.m. in Denver, Colorado against the University of Denver and Utah State University.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Strategic Communication Athletic Department