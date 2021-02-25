SUU Outdoors’ Spring Break Trip Cancelled, But More Trips to Come

The Southern Utah University Outdoors spring break trip has been cancelled. The leader of the trip broke her ankle and is no longer able to take students. However, students can still look forward to many other trips offered by the Outdoor Center.

SUU Outdoors Basecamp offers multiple types of trips from day activities to weekend or week-long excursions. SUU students can sign up for their free trips, which include adventures like hiking, rock climbing, skiing and paddle boarding.

For those willing to spend a little more, the center advertises their “Bigger, Badder, Radder” trips, which range from $40 to $200 depending on the activity and length of the trip.

These trips take students all over southern Utah, even occasionally venturing into Nevada and Arizona. A couple highly anticipated upcoming trips include rafting in the Grand Canyon on March 19-21 and kayaking in Black Canyon on March 26-28.

The sign up time for trips is always the Monday that’s two weeks before the scheduled date. Students interested in booking a spot can go to the Outdoors Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center at noon to reserve their place.

This program is offered every semester, including the summer semester, for enrolled students, giving T-Birds the chance to explore their backyard.

A third program, the Female Series, is also generally offered for female students only, but it’s been postponed this semester due to COVID-19.

For more information about activities, trips and rentals, visit the SUU Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center or go to their website, https://www.suu.edu/outdoors/.

Story by McKayla Olsen

mckayla.olsen@gmail.com

