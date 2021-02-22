A Date With Sugar and Spice: Alone Together

The SUU News Podcast Network has released the third episode of season five: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

This week, host Liz Armstrong brought on her best friend Kylee Wharton, who is studying marketing and finance and will be graduating from Southern Utah University this spring.

In “Alone Together,” Armstrong and Wharton discuss their experience of being single college girls and what they learned during that time of not being in a relationship.

Wharton shares advice for those that are single and are looking to fill a void in their lives.

“The most important thing I’ve learned is that life is so much bigger than finding a romantic partner. Find your hobbies, find passions, find those bigger things,” Wharton said.

For her, some of those things include studying different religions and traveling. Wharton recently went on her first solo trip to California where she took surfing lessons and kayaked in the ocean.

In addition to sharing personal experiences, Wharton recommended reading “101 Essays that Will Change the Way You Think,” by Brianna Wiest, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khalid Hosseini and “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl” to gain a wider perspective on life and relationships.

Armstrong will give her advice to one listener a week at the beginning of each episode. Have a dating situation you want advice on? Email Armstrong at news@suunews.net, or direct message her on Instagram at @lizzyyy.lou. Stories will be kept anonymous.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net