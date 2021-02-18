TDAA Virtual Theatre Presents Student-Choreographed Screendance: em·pir·i·cism

Southern Utah University’s dance program will present a student-choreographed concert on Feb. 19-22. This year, the performance is named “em·pir·i·cism.”

Audience members can experience this show at 7:30 p.m. in the SUU auditorium. Seating will be limited at the location. There will also be a matinee performance on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

“Em·pir·i·cism” was the birth child of the dancers and choreographers in response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dancers and choreographers alike are a resilient bunch, ready to acclimate to any changing environment and in the wake of COVID-19, the need to adapt and alter our ways of thinking about dance was the catalyst for em·pir·i·cism,” artistic director and Assistant Professor of Dance Danielle Lydia Sheather said.This concert will be a screendance, or dance on film, and students will use technology as a medium for this concert.

It will feature unique lighting, camera angles and movements to portray the idea of a screendance to the audience.

“I am excited about this particular dance concert because it provided me the opportunity to explore screendance as a choreographer,” said dancer and performer Brenna Evans in a recent press release.

Masks will be required for those who attend the event in person and contact tracing, along with social distancing, will be in order to promote a safer and healthier environment.

“In the end, this particular dance concert has been extremely rewarding and has provided me with many opportunities to learn and enhance my skills as a choreographer, dancer and artist,” Evans said.

Faculty members, choreographers and dancers are following all COVID-19 safety measures prior to and throughout the concert.

For those who would prefer an online streaming option, visit the SUU Virtual Theatre website to tune in.

For more information on the event, visit the performing and visual arts website.

Story by Lainie Hallows

lainiehallows12@gmail.com

Photo by Asher Swan