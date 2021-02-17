SUU Financial Wellness Coaches Host Q&A to Teach Students “How to Eat and Not Go Broke”

Southern Utah University financial wellness coaches Ashley Zimmerman and Camille Osborn held an interactive Q&A event on Tuesday evening in the Sharwan Smith Student Center on how students can maintain their spending on food and eating out.

This lecture was part of Financial February — a month-long initiative organized by the financial wellness coaches to give tips and tricks to students on how to be an educated consumer and budgeter.

“I hope that students can learn how to save some money,” Osborn said. “I know that I have personally been taught a lot of stuff like this, but I know that there are tons of ways that students can benefit from saving money.”

Some of the key points that Osborn discussed were meal prepping, budgeting, making lists, and simply learning to cook effectively so that meals can last longer throughout the week.

The presenters recommended websites such as All Recipes and Super Cook to help get the creative cooking juices flowing. There are also phone apps, like Flipp, which students can use to find local coupons and surrounding supermarkets.

Zimmerman and Osborn told students about the variety of different resources that SUU offers. One of these resources is the Helping Our People Eat pantry, which provides students with nonperishable items in a time of financial crisis. The pantry is located in the Community Engagement Center and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“My goal with this is to inform people and get them active when it comes to thinking about finances,” Osborn said.

SUU’s Financial Wellness team hosts various events for students throughout the semester to raise awareness about being financially stable during and after college.

For more information about the Financial Wellness team, Financial February events, or to schedule an appointment with a financial coach, visit their website.

Story and photo by: Lainie Hallows

reporter@suunews.net

