Outdoor Date Ideas Around Cedar City

Valentine’s Day, February’s most anticipated holiday, is just around the corner. Whether one spends this day full of chocolates and stuffed animals with a significant other, or even alone wrapped up in a blanket and watching a fun romantic comedy, there are an abundance of festive ways to enjoy this holiday.

Skate around the Rink in Woods Ranch

After closing the Glacier Ice Skating Rink in Cedar City, the Southern Utah Youth and Enthusiasts pronounced another alternative with a new rink in Woods Ranch.

This rink, surrounded by tall trees and beautiful grasses, makes the perfect backdrop for a skating date. Make sure to bundle up as the weather continues to generate a chill in the Cedar City area.

Available times for public skate as well as the rink location can be found on the Southern Utah Yeti website.

Sledding

With the all too familiar abundance of snow in Cedar Canyon, sledding is a great way to take advantage of its hills and slopes. Grab a sled or two, a warm coat and a thermos of hot chocolate, and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding scenery.

There is nothing better than reliving some of the best winter childhood memories.

Snowboarding and Skiing

Just a quick drive up the mountain is the Brian Head Resort. This exciting sport can be a great way to experience the Utah snow, so strap on your goggles and hit the slopes.

Day passes run from $60 to $80 while the discounted night skiing pass goes for about $30. If a gear rental is needed, plan on spending $40 to $60 on either skis and poles or a snowboard. More information on hours and rental pricing can be found on the Brian Head Resort website.

This can be a great option for the more active couples. Whether learning how to snowboard or ski for the bulk of the day or hitting the black diamonds for hours, this outdoor activity can be a fun way to spend the holiday.

Hike and picnic

During the daytime, the weather can bring forth the perfect temperature for hiking. Pack up a sweet Valentine’s Day lunch to enjoy at the end of the trail.

For a more successful trip, plan on hitting the trail towards the afternoon time, 12:00 to 2:00, to avoid the late day brisk temperature.

Make sure to double check the trailhead beforehand to ensure that it is open during the winter months. The smartphone app, AllTrails is a great resource to use when looking for trail openings and closures, as well as location and even photos of the area.

While Valentine’s Day may be during an unprecedented time, there are still ways to enjoy a fun and adventurous time with a friend, a significant other or even by yourself.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo by: Mara Ket on Unsplash