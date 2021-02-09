Thunderbird Volleyball Complete Montana Sweep

The Thunderbird volleyball team completed its regular season sweep of the Montana Grizzlies on Monday evening inside the America First Event Center, knocking off the visiting Griz 3-1.

SUU is now 2-3 on the season, and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

The first two sets of the evening were close, as the T-Birds won the first one 25-22, and the Griz responded with a 25-19 victory in the second set.

From that point on, it was all Thunderbirds. Southern Utah picked up a 25-11 victory in the third set, and a 25-15 win in the fourth to wrap up back-to-back victories over the Grizzlies.

Senior Elisa Lago led the Thunderbirds in kills with 16 on the evening. She also had a hitting percentage of .368, along with 11 digs.

Corrin Peterson had 38 assists on the evening, helping propel the Thunderbirds offensively. Peterson also led the team with 12 digs. Lago had 11 on the night, and Sarah Gasper finished with the same number.

Both Stacey Hone and Bridget Triplett finished with eight kills apiece.

Southern Utah held a massive advantage in terms of service aces, 11-2.

Sophia Meyers led the Grizzlies in kills with 10. Griz setter Carly Anderson finished with 31 assists.

The Thunderbirds will return to action on Friday evening, as they’ll face off against in-state rival Weber State in Ogden at 6:00 p.m. MT. They will play the second game of the double header on Saturday at 4 p.m .MT.

Story courtesy of SUU Athletics

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz