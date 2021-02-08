SUU Celebrates Unique Students During Identity Week

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is hosting a “YOUnique” themed Identity Week in celebration of the different cultures and identities of students Feb. 8-12.

The week starts with a tie-dye event on Monday from 7-9 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom. The first 200 students to arrive at the event will get a free t-shirt to tie-dye.

On Tuesday, there will be a “grab-and-go” cultural potluck. Due to COVID-19, SPB will not have prepared food for students to eat at the event, but there will be 100 bags of supplies with ingredients and recipes detailing different traditional dishes from cultures around the world. This event will be in the Student Involvement and Leadership office from 3-5 p.m.

On Thursday, SPB will continue Identity Week with a “Where Are You From?” event. Students are instructed to go to the Living Room from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. to pin their hometowns, states and countries on maps of Utah, the United States and the world. Candy will be provided to all students who participate.

Also on Thursday, SPB is co-sponsoring a dinner with the International Student Association to celebrate the Lunar New Year. This holiday celebrates the new year according to lunisolar calendars, which are traditional to many east Asian countries.

On Friday, SPB is hosting a virtual event that highlights SUU’s “YOUnique” students. It will be sent out to the student body and played on TVs in the Living Room all day.

SUU has been hosting Identity Week since 2012. Students can attend these events to showcase what makes them “YOUnique” and create awareness about their culture or where they are from.

Story by: Danielle Meuret

d.m.meuret@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy of the SUU Student Programming Board