SUU Outdoors to Host Three Bigger, Badder, Radder Trips in February

Sign-ups for February cross-country skiing, hiking and climbing trips are now open at the Southern Utah University Outdoors basecamp.

Trip sign-ups open at noon two Mondays before the dates listed for the trip.

The cross-country trip is at the Puffer Lake Yurt near Beaver on Feb. 6-7. Feb. 3 is the last day to sign up.

SUU Outdoors is then hosting a climbing trip on Feb. 12-15. They will be going to Red Rock National Conservation Area, which is just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

A hiking trip in Sedona, Arizona is also on Feb. 12-15. Trip sign-ups will close the Wednesday before, which is when the first trip meeting is, or when the trip availability is full.

The last date to sign up for both the climbing and hiking trip is Feb. 10.

These upcoming trips are all part of the Bigger, Badder, Radder Trips series, which require a fee to participate in. This fee will pay for the overnight travel costs of the trip.The fee for the hiking trip is $40, and the fee for the climbing trip to Red Rock is $60. The cost of the cross-country trip has yet to be determined.

Bigger, Badder, Radder Trips are supposed to be more adventurous than the organization’s other trips while also being beginner-friendly. Besides the Bigger, Badder Radder Trips, SUU Outdoors offers Adventure Trips, The Female Series, and Custom Trips.

These trips give participants the opportunity to explore nature and have fun, and are available to all current students, faculty and staff at SUU.

“We want to help people get outside, try new things and make new friends,” Jessica Eddington from SUU Outdoors said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on all of the opportunities we have around Cedar City.”

Be sure to bring your student ID with you when signing up for trips at SUU Outdoors.

Story by: Kennedy Johnston

kjohnston9172@gmail.com

Photo by: SUU