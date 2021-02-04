SUU Hosts Thor: Love and Thunder Event to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board held the “SUU Thor: Love and Thunder” event on Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Students showed up to grab goodie bags, jam to classic love-pop songs and write cards for anyone that came to mind, such as family members, partners or roommates.

The event was primarily ‘80s themed, specifically around the upcoming Marvel film, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Tables were decorated pink, magenta, red and blue.

“We wanted to sort of embrace the cheesiness of Valentine’s Day,” SPB event director Cade Gill said. “So we went with love songs, cheesy elementary school cards, just all of it.”

“My Heart Will Go On” was one of the night’s final songs, during which a student hopped on a table to belt out “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Due to COVID-19, the event was held at a smaller venue than similar events in past years, but allowed plenty of time and space for attendees to socialize with a fair number of people without worrying about being overcrowded.

“That’s always our goal,” Gill said. “To give students a place to socialize and let them meet new people.”

If you missed this event, SPB will be hosting another Valentine’s Day-themed event to counter the holiday. The “Anti-Valentine’s Day” event will take place on Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room.

Story by: Christian Paystrup

cdpaystrup@gmail.com

Photo by: Element5 Digital on Unsplash.com