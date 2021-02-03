It’s a Bird; It’s a Plane; It’s a Balloon! Big Sky Fest Coming to Sand Hollow

The fourth annual Big Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival at Sand Hollow Reservoir will take place on Saturday, though it will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Normally, festivities last over the course of multiple days, with food trucks, live performances, hot air balloon rides and other fun activities. This year, because of the coronavirus, it’s a one-day event that will include a sunrise launch and a Glow Party.

People are invited to see the sunrise launch at 7 a.m., which will be visible along the edges of the reservoir, though no spectators will be allowed on resort grounds due to COVID-19 precautions. The launch time will vary depending on the weather, and space will be limited.

Sand Hollow Resort’s evening Glow Party will take place from 6-8 p.m., and attendees will need to purchase a VIP package before the event. Reservations to the party include dinner and seating to watch the balloons in the afterglow of the sunset.

Depending on the package purchased, attendees can stay the night in a junior suite. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting zoe@sandhollowresorts.com.

All events for the Big Sky Festival will require spectators to wear masks and to social distance as much possible. Food trucks will be at the beaches for the Glow Party.

From launch, various balloons will be in the air all day, so those interested can even just make a quick stop on their way to St. George from Cedar City. Sand Hollow is a state park located near Hurricane, UT. For information about the park and future events, visit their website.

Story by McKayla Olsen

mckayla.olsen@gmail.com

Photos from sandhollowresorts.com