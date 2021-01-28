SUU Will Host Professional Flutist for Guest Recital Livestream

Dr. Candice Behrmann Tenney will be playing a guest flute recital at Southern Utah University on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

BehrmannTenney will be performing four pieces: “Flute Sonata, op. 94” by Sergei Prokofiev, “In Ireland” by Hamilton Hardy, “Tarantella for Flute and Clarinet” by Camille Saint-Saens, and an arrangement of “Spain” by Chick Corea for flute and soprano saxophone. Faculty from SUU’s Department of Music will provide accompaniment for two of them: “Tarantella for Flute and Clarinet” by Camille Saint-Saens, and an arrangement of Chick Corea’s “Spain” for flute and soprano saxophone. SUU mus ic faculty will provide accompaniment for this recital.

BehrmannTenney teaches flute, chamber music and music appreciation at Dixie State University, and is a woodwind specialist for the Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts in Las Vegas. She performs at recitals and master classes throughout the United States, and frequently performs at conventions such as The National Flute Convention and the College Music Society Convention.

“Hearing professional musicians play is a good way to open up students’ ears to the musical possibilities and goals that they should strive for,” said Benjamin Bradshaw, director of woodwind studies at SUU.

BehrmannTenney was a founding member of the Graduate Musicians’ Organization at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a master’s and doctorate degree in music arts.

This recital will be available for free to via Zoom in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The SUU Department of Music will be shifting their performances to livestream formats during the semester, along with their students’ recitals each Friday at noon. More information on their schedule is available on their website.

Story by Janzen Jorgensen