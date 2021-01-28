SPB to Host Pre-Party Before Gymnastics Meet

The Student Programming Board is holding a pre-party event for Southern Utah University’s gymnastics meet on Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Living Room.

The theme for the event is to dress up as your favorite professor in honor of professor appreciation day, with name tags being handed out that students can decorate.

Tickets for the gymnastics meet will be distributed at the pre-party, as well as at the arena entrance. The name tags will also be handed out at the meet for those who are unable to attend the pre-party.

Spike ball games will be set up, and cookies and other treats will be available.

The gymnastics meet will be at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. Everyone at the pre-party will walk over together once it ends.

“We are trying our very best to create fun, safe and memorable events for our students through athletics,” said Abbie Mower, the SPB athletic director. “We [have been] busy working to create some exciting events that would bring students together and unite us as Thunderbirds during such a difficult time.”

With COVID-19 halting sporting events last semester, SPB is working to make the most of the spring semester by planning on-campus events for students.

Currently ranked 17th in the nation, their highest ranking since 2017, the Flippin’ T-Birds are currently 2-3 this season. Friday gives them the opportunity to continue their two-game winning streak.

Story by: Christian Esparza

Email: esparza.christian@hotmail.com

Photo Courtesy of: Student Programming Board