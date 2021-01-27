Cedar City Police Investigating Homicide at College Way Apartments

The Cedar City Police Department is investigating a homicide at the College Way Apartments after an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the homicide on the Active Incidents page at 4:34 p.m. The apartments, located at 130 College Way behind the Ramada Hotel northwest of campus, are currently roped off as CCPD begins its investigation.

Two other “Follow Up” incidents were reported on the Active Incidents page, though it’s unclear if they are related to the homicide. The Southern Utah University Police Department was also reportedly at the scene.

SUU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz