SUUSA Informs Potential Candidates on the Upcoming Student Election

The Southern Utah University Student Association held an informational session on Jan. 22 for students interested in running for SUUSA positions.

Vice President of Finance Alyssa Sutton and Student Involvement & Leadership Executive Marketing Director Izabell Slade gave the presentation over Zoom with information regarding the available positions and how to campaign.

SUUSA is comprised of the executive council, academic senators, campus representatives and the assistant to the senate.

The main responsibility of the executive council, as well as the senators and representatives, is to “represent the student voice,” according to Sutton.

Executive council members include the SUUSA president, the vice president of academics, the VP of finance, the vice president of clubs and organizations, the vice president of marketing and the vice president of programming.

“It’s been fun to give back to the SUU community and serve them the best I can,” said SUUSA President Nouman Kante.

The VP of marketing and VP of programming are new positions replacing the executive marketing director and Student Programming Board president positions, respectively, since SPB will be moved under SUUSA.

All positions in the executive council are required to work 20 hours weekly and have different responsibilities within their job.

Eligibility to run for an executive council position includes enrolling in at least 12 undergraduate credits or six graduate credits at SUU, maintaining a 3.0 grade point average and being in good standing according to the university conduct policy. The executive council must also live in Cedar City over the summer.

The senate consists of a senator from each college on campus. Senators are required to work 10 hours weekly to receive their stipend.

Senators are in charge of representing their college and attending the weekly senate meetings.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to realize you’re helping people,” said College of Visual and Performing Arts Sen. Rio LaFevre.

Eligibility to become a senator is the same as the executive council requirements with the exception of needing only a 2.75 GPA and not being required to stay in Cedar City over the summer. Senators must be enrolled in the college for which they are running.

Slade acknowledged those who might feel deterred from running for a position because of the amount of other people that might be running.

“If there is anything you feel passionate about, that’s what you should run for,” said Slade. “If you’re passionate and people can see that, it doesn’t matter who you’re running against.”

Sutton also mentioned that a lack of credentials is not a valid reason to avoid running for office.

“When it comes to running for a position, don’t worry about your credentials. Just do what you want to do,” Sutton said.

Students interested in running for a position can pick up a packet to fill out in the STIL office starting on Feb. 9 at 8 a.m. Completed packets are due on March 9, with a mandatory meeting on March 10 for everyone in the running.

Sutton mentioned that money for campaigns is paid out of pocket by the candidates, but they are allowed to ask for donations and sponsorships.

Candidates are not allowed to spend more than $500 on their campaign, but Sutton said to “not let that discourage you from running” because most candidates do not reach that maximum. VP of Academics Abbie Jacobsen added that she spent only $80 on her campaign.

Primary voting will take place from March 17-19 for positions with more than two candidates. General voting will take place from March 24-26, and the results will be announced 30 minutes after voting closes on the 26 at 5:30 p.m.

SUUSA’s website provides the email addresses for everyone currently in the SUUSA positions. Sutton encouraged everyone who is interested in a position to email the current member with questions.

Story by: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUUSA