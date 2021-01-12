SUUSA Senate Meeting 1/12

The Southern Utah University Student Association held an informal meeting over Zoom on Tuesday to brainstorm project ideas to work on throughout the semester.

Vice President of Academics Abbie Jacobsen shared a clip from the TV show “The West Wing” showing a fictional presidential cabinet discussing what to do in the last 364 days of the presidential term. Jacobsen related the scene to the senate’s last semester of holding their leadership positions.

“We have a blank amount of days left, what do we want to accomplish in those days?” Jacobsen asked the senate. “This is our opportunity to make a big difference on campus.”

Jacobsen encouraged the senate to brainstorm projects the members would like to accomplish throughout the semester.

Business Sen. Matthew Matheson and Visual and Performing Arts Sen. Rio LaFevre created a committee to look into the possibility of senators sending biweekly or monthly emails to the students in their respective colleges to inform students of their SUUSA representative and to send out announcements.

Engineering and Computational Sciences Sen. Chris Cox created a committee to establish a university transportation system for students who do not have cars but need to travel around Cedar City for school, such as aviation students who must travel to SUU’s hangar 2.5 miles away from campus.

Although the transportation system would be small, “something [is better] than the nothing that we have,” Cox said.

The senate also created a committee to develop a greater and more interactive presence on SUUSA’s social media accounts.

SUUSA will be hosting several events for students to meet their representatives this semester which are currently scheduled for Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room, March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library Quad and April 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. also on the Library Quad.

Specific activities are yet to be planned for these events.

SUUSA will hold senate meetings every week this semester on Tuesdays from 1-1:50 p.m. The Jan. 19 meeting will take place over Zoom with in-person meetings in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room resuming on Jan. 26.

Story by: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Tori Jensen