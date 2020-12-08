Winter Wishlist: Why you Should Start Planning a Summer Experience in Jackson Hole and Yellowstone

If the cold chill of winter has you thinking about warmer days ahead, consider planning an exciting trip to Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole, Wyoming for next summer to get yourself out of a freezing and snowy slump.

Located eight and a half hours north of Cedar City, Grand Teton National Park is nestled on the border of Wyoming and Idaho. Plan on seeing a spectacular mountain range in the Teton territory and the beautiful wildlife like bison, elk and bears that call this area of the country their home.

Making the trip to the area involves packing accordingly and ensuring that you have the right mode of transportation.

One of the most important parts of preparation is packing the right wardrobe. Considering that Grand Teton is a national park, good hiking shoes or outdoor sandals are ideal choices for footwear.

During the summer months, temperatures can reach 80 degrees during the day. Wearing light-material shirts, shorts and a hat will save you from overheating.

There are plenty of sights and trails to see in the Teton Range. AllTrails, a user-friendly app that shows you various hiking, biking,

walking and running trails in your area, can help when determining where you want to explore next. The app has a free basic subscription and is available in the app store.

Jackson Hole can be found 15 minutes south of the range and is a great spot to shop and dine in. The iconic Elk Antler Arch, a grand formation of antlers from the Teton elk, can also be found in the heart of the town.

Make sure to pack plenty of comfortable shoes as walking is the best way to get around these smaller crowded towns.

Outside of the city life, there are a handful of outdoor adventures to experience in the area. One of these is riding the ski lift at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Once you have made your way to the top of the lift, you will be greeted by a restaurant called Piste Bistro. There is outdoor seating that allows you to take in all of the green, mountainous beauty.



If you are up for more adventure, driving another two and a half hours north will bring you to the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park. As the first national park in the country, Yellowstone features hot springs, geysers and wildlife that are unique to the area.

Some important items to pack when visiting this park are sunscreen, at least two liters of drinking water when hiking and walking around, and, of course, a camera.

The wildlife in Yellowstone are free to roam as bighorn sheep, bison, deer and bears call this park home. It is important to remember to keep your distance from these wild animals because they can be dangerous, according to the National Park Service.

“The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car,” The NPS states on their website.

During the cold winter months is a great time to plan a trip for the upcoming summer season. Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park are exciting options for a summer adventure. Doing research about the area before you visit can also enhance your time as you visit the natural environment that this country has to offer.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

reporter@suunews.net

Photos by: Lainie Hallows