Cases Hold Steady As Utah Prepares For The Holidays

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Iron County. These contribute to the 2,701 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday for the state by the Utah Department of Health.

The new case count plateaued as well as the reported seven-day average of 3,284 new positive test results per day. This comes after a lull in testing results that is typical in the first few days of each week, according to state health officials.

Despite the slightly lower numbers, 11 new deaths were reported for the state on Tuesday, marking the end of the deadliest 30-day stretch since the pandemic began, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The deaths were two Davis County women, a Utah County woman, a Salt Lake County woman, a Weber County woman and a Utah County man all age 65 to 84. Deaths of people aged 45-64 were a Wasatch County man, a Davis County woman and a Box Elder County man. Deaths over 85 were a Morgan County man and a Duchesne County man.

Hospitalizations held steady Tuesday, with 552 Utah patients currently hospitalized according to UDOH. On average, 545 patients have been receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Utah hospitals each day for the past week — a record high.

The SWUPHD reported that all counties in their jurisdiction are in a high category of transmission. This entails having a seven-day average percent of positive tests equal to or higher than 13%, a 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents equal to or greater than 325 and

15% or higher use of Intensive Care Units.

They encouraged continued social distancing and mask wearing on their Twitter account, in addition to taking extra precautions with the upcoming holidays.

“We need to be careful around everyone, including extended family and friends. We encourage you to avoid close, prolonged contact with elderly & vulnerable people over the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Story By: Larissa Beatty

accent@suunews.net