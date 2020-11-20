SPB Hosts High Stakes Bingo Night on Zoom

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board will be hosting a virtual, thrift shop-themed bingo night on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8-10 p.m.

SPB Event Director Aspen English and her team made the decision early on in the semester to move the familiar bingo night event to Zoom as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. High Stakes Bingo Night will use Zoom’s webinar feature, which allows hosts tighter control over shared content than a typical meeting, and limits participants’ interaction capabilities with the host.

“Instead of Facebook Live, which SUU has used in the past, we’re actually sticking with what students are used to using,” English said.

Participants will need to use this link, which will direct them to a page where they enter their email addresses and are sent their bingo cards and links to the High Stakes Bingo Night webinar.

English said she and her team tried to think outside the box when they were coming up with prizes for this event.

“I know there is always SUU swag, and I know there’s always a bookstore gift card,” she said. “And we were given a pretty hefty budget, so we wanted to order some things online, in advance.”

Some of the prizes include a bluetooth video projector, a wireless printer, a movie bundle, and a games bundle, English said.

“One of my favorite prizes has got to be what we’re calling a ‘lifetime supply of ramen,’” she said. “It’s a package with 192 packets of chicken-flavored ramen.”

The event’s “thrift shop” theme also comes from some of the winnings available. For this bingo night, participants will have the option to win surprise thrift store boxes that English and her team curated from the Deseret Industries thrift store in Cedar City.

“They’re completely random,” English said. “It’s just stuff we picked up from DI. We got some weird shaped mugs, some funny DVD’s, and some kitchen appliances, I think. We got them all cleaned and sanitized and wrapped up pretty in a little box. When someone wins one, we’ll open it up on-screen.”

SPB will continue to plan events like this for SUU’s student body in the future, and can be found in the Sharwan Smith Student Center in suite 177, at suusa_activitiesvp@suu.edu and on Instagram at @suu_spb.

Story by Janzen Jorgensen

janzenjorgensen@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy of Aspen English