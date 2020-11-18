Study Night with the Women in Science and Engineering Club

The Women in Science and Engineering Club will be hosting a study night in room 128 of the Science Building on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 7-9 p.m. This session will be open to the public and is not restricted to those outside of the WISE club.

Those who attend the meeting will have the option to study in groups or individually. Upperclassmen in attendance will be there to assist those who have questions or need help with a specific topic in any area.

According to their website, the WISE club hopes to “provide a camaraderie for women majoring in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.” It is open to any and all women who are pursuing a degree in STEM, but is not limited to those outside of the major.

The club regularly meets on Thursday nights from 4-5 p.m. in the Science Building, and holds study nights once a month.

The study night is an opportunity for those looking for help on an assignment or to get more involved in the WISE club in general. Individuals seeking more information can contact the club at wise.suu@gmail.com.

Story by Lainie Hallows

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of the WISE Club