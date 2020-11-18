40 New Iron County Cases And a Student Testing Plan Released for SUU

40 new cases of COVID-19 in Iron County were reported by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. These contribute to the 3,071 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday for the state by the Utah Department of Health.

For the past week, the state has averaged 3,161 new positive test results a day, continuing a streak of new record highs, UDOH reported.

Nine fatalities were reported since Tuesday and one previous death was removed from the count after further investigation.

The deaths were a Cache County man, a Davis County woman, a Salt Lake County woman, a Salt Lake County man, a Summit County woman and a Weber County man all age 65 to 84. Deaths over age 85 include a man and a woman both from Salt Lake County. A Washington County woman, age 45 to 64, was the only death in the SWUPHD region.

In addition, there were 541 Utah patients currently hospitalized Wednesday, almost 30 more than were being cared for Tuesday. More than 7,100 patients have been hospitalized in Utah for COVID-19, 700 of them admitted in the past week.

As cases continue to rise, Utah state health officials have released a plan for vaccination distribution. The state’s plan calls for vaccines to be distributed in three phases based on availability of the vaccine and the most pressing need, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, and is subject to change.

The first phase, given to front-line health care workers, could be distributed as soon as mid-December. The third phase, which will cover all Utahns, may not start until July.

An email announcing details about campus COVID-19 testing for all students was sent out by Southern Utah University President Scott Wyatt Wednesday morning. Testing will be available on campus beginning on Thursday, Nov 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the free, non-invasive tests will be given to students on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Testing for students with no COVID-19 symptoms will be available in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom by appointment and symptomatic testing is available at the Alumni House by appointment. A student ID and T-number are required for the tests, and results will be emailed after 5 p.m. the same day.

We are grateful for all those who are helping with this process,” Wyatt said in the email.

“Thank you for helping keep SUU safe.”

Story by: Larissa Beatty

