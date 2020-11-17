Watch From Anywhere: SUU’s Week of Virtual Concerts

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music has a busy schedule of concerts this week, all streamed virtually in response to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s new mandate for school events to be postponed or moved online until Nov. 23.

The week started off with a Brass and Woodwind Ensembles concert on Nov. 16 and will continue with a Piano and String Ensembles concert on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m, which can be viewed live over Zoom.

On Nov. 18, 57 students will be performing in the orchestra’s fall concert, playing a range of pieces from the Baroque style to 21st-century pop music. The concert will be available live on YouTube starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Xun Sun, the orchestra director, had to split the orchestra into smaller groups to accommodate social distancing. The students “did an excellent job” with the change, according to Sun.

“Wearing masks and keeping social distance are not easy for playing instruments in a large group like an orchestra,” Sun said. “It is such a great encouragement to keep playing great music and inspire all of us to overcome the hard time.”

The Department of Music is also continuing student recitals and solo recitals, exchanging an in-person audience with a virtual one.

Kelly Rowley will showcase her senior trumpet recital on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. over Zoom. On Nov. 21, Mikayla Forbes will perform her senior voice recital for an online audience at 2 p.m., followed by another senior voice recital by Heather Celis at 5 p.m.

Student recitals where music students can showcase what they have been working on will take place on Nov. 19 and 20, both from noon to 1 p.m.

All of these concerts can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own device. For more information, visit the SUU Department of Music’s website.

Story By: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net