A Date with Sugar and Spice: Lives of the Painfully Single & Advice Segment

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their eighth episode of season four: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

This week, co-hosts Amanda Walton and Liz Armstrong give their personal advice after listeners submitted their dating problems through social media platforms last week.

Listeners asked what to do in situations concerning being in love with fictional characters, ideas for celebrating a ten-year wedding anniversary, and what to do if someone repeatedly tells you “you’re too nice” to date.

After Walton and Armstrong are called “painfully single” by a listener, they address the comment by saying that they are enjoying the freedom being a single college student entails.

To listen to last week’s episode, click here. Walton and Armstrong update listeners on their personal love lives, spilling juicy details and giving their movie recommendations at the end of the episode.

Walton and Armstrong will be giving their advice to one situation a week at the beginning of each episode. Have a dating situation you need advice on? Email Walton at life@suunews.net or Armstrong at news@suunews.net, or direct message them on Instagram @amoondamay or @lizzyyy.lou. Stories will be kept anonymous.

A library of current and older episodes of “A Date with Sugar & Spice” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and Southern Utah University student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net