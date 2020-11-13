SUU Women’s Basketball Announces Fall 2020 Signing Class

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Thunderbird women’s basketball program, led by head coach Tracy Sanders, has announced the team’s signing class for the Fall 2020 signing period.

Aishah Anis, G, 5-7, Launceston, Tasmania (Launceston Church Grammar School)

Joining a growing tradition of players to join the women’s basketball team from Australia, Aishah Anis will be heading to Cedar City from Launceston, Tasmania.

“We are excited to add another Aussie to the mix,” Sanders said. “Aishah is a dynamic guard that is just fun to watch. You can tell she loves the game. She is going to give us great versatility on the perimeter with her ability to score and create for others.”

Anis competed in the 2018 Australian Junior Country Cup, along with earning a NSATIS Basketball School Championship.

Her club team, the Launceston Tornadoes, has also found success including a second place finish SEABL.

“I chose SUU because I want to compete for championships and learn from the best coaches,” Anis said.

Emily Kulstad, F, 6-1, Prior Lake, Minn. (Prior Lake High School)

Making the transition from Prior Lake, Minnesota, Emily Kulstad will be joining the women’s basketball program after a career at Prior Lake High School.

“Emily was a great fit from the moment we first connected,” Sanders said. “She is going to be a tremendous addition to our team and this community. Emily is tough, physical and loves to win.”

Kulstad is a four-time letter winner, and a three-time All-Conference Honorable Mention. She’s been a multiple-time team captain, and a state finalist in Minnesota.

“I chose SUU because it gave me everything I was looking for both academically and athletically,” Kulstad said. “From my first conversations I grew such a huge connection and relationship with the coaches and I knew I wanted to call SUU and the team my new home and family.”

Amoret Maxwell, SG, 5-11, Glendale, Ariz. (PHH Prep)

Making the trip up I-15 from Arizona to Cedar City, Amoret Maxwell will be joining the Thunderbirds from Glendale.

“Amoret is another great addition to this 2021 class,” Sanders said. “She’s labeled as one of the best shooters on the west coast and has the ability to really stretch the floor out for us. We can’t wait to get her in a T-Bird uniform.”

Maxwell was a two-time Arizona State Champion in both 2018 and 2019, playing for Millennium High School. She also competed in the Under Armour circuit with Arizona Select Cluband reached the finals.

She enrolled in PHH Prep for her senior season to practice and compete with a college mentality.

“I chose SUU because it was the first place that made me feel like I was at home,” Maxwell said. “The staff is the most amazing staff I have ever met. I’m looking forward to expanding my game and being able to compete at the next level. I want to be able to make a difference and this is the place I know that will get me to my goal. SUU holds a special place in my heart and I’m so excited to be a part of the Thunderbird family.”

Story courtesy of SUU Athletics

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz