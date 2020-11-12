Weekly Break In The Action: November 12

The Patriots ended their four game losing streak Monday when they beat the New York Jets 30-27. Patriots kicker Nick Folk sent the ball through the uprights as time expired to give the Patriots the win. Cam Newton rushed for 2 touchdowns and threw for 257 yards. Newton said post game that he believes this win could mark a personal. He was quoted after the win saying “I’m tired of sucking.” The Patriots are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 6:20pm Mountain Time in Gillette Stadium.

