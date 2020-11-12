Weekly Break In The Action: November 12
Believe it or not, November is almost halfway over. While the NFL remains the only league in play, the NCAA and the NBA made quite a bit of noise this past week. Here is your weekly update:
NFL:
- The Patriots ended their four game losing streak Monday when they beat the New York Jets 30-27. Patriots kicker Nick Folk sent the ball through the uprights as time expired to give the Patriots the win. Cam Newton rushed for 2 touchdowns and threw for 257 yards. Newton said post game that he believes this win could mark a personal. He was quoted after the win saying “I’m tired of sucking.” The Patriots are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 6:20pm Mountain Time in Gillette Stadium.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly injured both knees in the Steelers win over the Cowboys last Sunday. The team initially remained optimistic the 38-year-old would play this coming Sunday, however, things took a turn for the worse when Roethlisberger was among four Steelers who tested positive for COVID-19. The Steelers remain the only undefeated team in the NFL 11 weeks into the season.
- The NFL has passed a resolution to award third-round compensatory picks to teams who develop minority employees who then get hired as a head coach or GM. The picks will be added to the end of the third round of that respective draft.
NBA:
- The NBA and the NBA Players Association agreed to move forward on starting the 2020-21 season during Christmas week and also to an amended CBA.
- Transactions like trades and contract opt-ins and outs are set to begin two or three days prior to the draft.
- The NBA draft will take place on November 18.
- NBA free agency will officially begin November 20.
- Players can officially sign with a team on November 22.
- Training camp can begin on December 1.
- The first games will take place on December 22.
- Various players were added to the NBA’s trade rumor mill this past week. Insiders Adrian Wojnoroski, Tim MacMahon, Kevin O’Connor, and Shams Charania reported multiple new players who want out of their current situation.
- Tim Duncan has stepped away from the San Antonio Spurs bench and is leaving his role as a full time coach. The Hall-of-Famer plans to play an advisory role in Spurs practice.
Everything Else:
- Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the college football polls, canceled their game this weekend against Louisiana State University due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the LSU locker room. The game is postponed to December 19. Alabama over took Clemson as No. 1 in the rankings after Clemson lost to Notre Dame last Saturday by a score of 47-40.
- Duke University announced there will be no fans at basketball games until further notice. The decision affects both men’s and women’s ball. Essential management personnel and broadcast media will be allowed, but that is all. It remains to be seen whether other teams in the ACC will allow fans at games this season.
- Shane Bieber won the AL Cy Young Award with a unanimous vote, the first pitcher to win unanimously since Justin Verlander in 2011. Beiber posted an ERA of 1.69 this season, and had 27 strikeouts in his first two starts.
- Trevor Bauer became the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award. Bauer beat out Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets who was looking to win back-to-back-to-back Cy Young awards. Bauer finished the season with a 1.73 ERA.
What to Watch For:
- Follow up from last week: Antonio Brown caught three receptions for 31 yards last Sunday against the Saints. The Bucs lost to the Saints 38-3.
- This Week: The NBA draft will take place Wednesday, November 18th. It remains to be seen who the clear cut number one pick will be. James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, and LaMelo Ball have all made significant noise this week on the draft boards.
Edwards reportedly discouraged multiple teams during his televised pro day and many scouts question whether center James Wiseman can coexist with Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns. This has led many to believe LaMelo Ball could spring to the number one pick.
