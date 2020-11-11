Utah Continues Two-Week Streak of Record High COVID-19 Cases

With confirmed cases in Utah still at an all-time high, the state has averaged 2,584 new cases a day, continuing a “two-week streak of record highs” according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Six new cases were reported in Iron County and six additional deaths were reported in Utah on Wednesday.

The deaths were a Utah County man older than 85, a Davis County woman and two Salt Lake County women all aged 65 to 84 and two Salt Lake County men aged 65 to 84.

With a total of 6,395 current hospitalizations in the state of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare told the SLT that they would hire “200 traveling nurses to boost staffs at intensive care units and hospital wards.”

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 84 new cases in Washington County, with a high case count of 1,955 active cases.

Iron County reported a moderate case count of 225 active cases and Kane County reported a low case count of 14 active cases.

Beaver reported a high case count of 49 active cases. Garfield County also reported a high case count of 54 active cases.

“In response to the increasing number of cases and a mask mandate put in place by Gov. Gary Herbert, Southern Utah University announced that they will cancel or move events online until Nov. 23.

SUU posted 24 self-reported cases during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. Cases for the week of Nov. 5-11 will be available on SUU’s coronavirus website on Thursday.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net