Cedar City Jamba Location Opens Amid Pandemic, Offers Student Discount

Cedar City’s first Jamba location had its grand opening in May after purchase and construction by the family-owned franchise Blended Star. Despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the company’s owners Tara Lindstrom is excited for Jamba to serve the Cedar City community.

Blended Star owns most of the Jambas (formerly known as Jamba Juice) in Utah, including the recently opened location in Cedar City. Lindstrom is celebrating her 10th year as a franchisee of the restaurant industry.

After opening a location in St.George recently, Lindstrom knew they needed to expand to “growing” Cedar City.

“We even had people driving from Cedar City and getting their Jamba from St. George,” Lindstrom said. “We always do well next to colleges because college kids come from all over the country, and a lot of them are used to having a Jamba in their backyard. So we’re just excited to be able to expand into another growing market that can support another smoothie place.”

The Cedar City store located in Renaissance Square opened in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lindstrom said her husband even almost got stuck in the Las Vegas airport trying to fly to Cedar City for the restaurant’s grand opening, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Although for the first time in 10 years the couple was unable to help the restaurant open its doors, Lindstrom says the Cedar City team pulled their weight.

According to Lindstrom, one of the most alluring aspects of the location is its drive-thru feature. Lindstrom believes drive-thrus are “the way of the future” especially for college students.

“We were super excited to find the right drive-thru spot there. Our drive-thru locations have actually not lost sales during COVID, whereas the rest of our locations did. So that shows you what it’s worth,” Lindstrom said.

Currently, the Cedar City location offers a 10% student discount for those with a student ID. Additionally, they are offering a discount of 20% during the month of November. This can be used for in-person purchases, as well as online.

Jamba offers smoothies, bowls, juices, flatbreads and other baked goods. According to Lindstrom, “It’s a good place to grab a healthy meal.”

Story by Amanda Walton

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Burns