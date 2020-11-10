SUU to Host Event to Help Students Apply for Grad School

Preparing for and applying to graduate school after four years of obtaining a bachelor’s degree can seem daunting, so Southern Utah University will be hosting a webinar for students to help with the task.

From 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, a zoom meeting will be held for SUU students to attend. To access the zoom link, visit the SUU Calendar of Events page.

The event will be hosted by the SUU Career Center along with the Department of Psychology.

According to suu.edu, the process of applying and being successful throughout graduate school can be made easier by “taking small steps while working on an undergraduate degree.” These smalls steps will “help students feel ready to apply for a dream program and find success in reaching personal and professional goals, no matter how ambitious they are.”

Some of these steps include getting involved with clubs on campus, researching prospective graduate programs, gaining experience through an internship and networking with faculty and staff.

For students that are interested in attending graduate school at SUU, email online@suu.edu or reach out to an admissions officer at 435-865-8665.

To watch the webinar via YouTube at a later date, visit SUU’s Career Center YouTube page.

SUU News will be publishing an article summarizing the event on Nov. 12.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net