Iron County Reports 199 New Cases, Contributing to Broken Records Statewide

A record breaking 199 new cases were reported by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department Tuesday, 26 of which are in Iron County. Those numbers contribute to the 2,517 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health.

Two new deaths were also reported for the SWUPHD region, bringing the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic to 63.

These deaths included a Washington County man aged 65-84. Details are currently pending on the other. These are two of the record 12 deaths reported today in Utah at the end of the most deadly stretch of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

Those deaths include two Wasatch County women ages 65 to 84, two Salt Lake County men age 45 to 64 and older than 85, a Davis County man age 65 to 84, three Utah County men ages 45 to 64, 65-84 and older than 85, a Salt Lake County man age 25 to 44, and a Salt Lake County woman, older than 85.

With 12 new deaths, Tuesday marks the end of the virus’ deadliest 14-day stretch since the pandemic began; more than 90 Utahns have died from COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

For the past week, the state has averaged more than 2,500 new positive test results a day, continuing a streak of new record highs, the UDOH reported. Tuesday’s high comes despite the fact that there are generally lower case numbers on Mondays and Tuesdays, due to less testing and delays on the weekends.

The Utah National Guard is aiding the UDOH in battling the virus, assisting with COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other duties. About 300 soldiers have been deployed to assist with contact tracing, managing long-term care facilities, organizing warehouses with medical supplies, staffing state labs, and other missions.

This additional assistance comes as healthcare workers statewide continue to face the strain of hospitals nearing full capacity. In total, 6,284 Utahns have been hospitalized for COVID-19, up a record 122 patients since Monday. More than 600 Utahns have been hospitalized in the last week.

With colder temperatures coming and flu season beginning, COVID-19 testing facilities are moving indoors in many areas. The University of Utah is moving most of its testing indoors. Instead of four drive-up sites, University of Utah Health is offering COVID-19 testing by appointment in its 12 community clinics.

Story By: Larissa Beatty

accent@suunews.net