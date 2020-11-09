Utah Reports 2,247 New COVID-19 Cases After Gov. Herbert Announces New Mandates

After Gov. Gary Herbert’s state of emergency address, the Utah Department of Health reported 2,247 news positive cases of COVID-19. Two additional deaths were reported — both males, ages 65 to 84, from Salt Lake County and Washington County. Iron County reported 11 new cases.

580 Utahns have been admitted to the hospital in the last week, with 21.2% of tests coming back positive during that time period.

In response to the continual record breaking cases, Gov. Gary Herbert declared a new state of emergency that outlines mandates to be followed for a two week period. Beginning on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and continuing until Nov. 23, the following will go in place in the state of Utah:

All Utahns must wear a face mask while in public and while within six feet of those outside of their household. This will also be mandated in business settings, and those who do not follow the mandate can be fined up to $10,000. The mask mandate will last for the foreseeable future after the two week period.

Social gatherings are limited to household members.

All extracurricular activities except for high school athletic championships and collegiate athletic events are cancelled.

Students enrolled in public and private universities who attend in-person classes will be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

“To make a real difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and turning around the dire situation in our hospitals, we all need to do more,” Gov. Gary Herbert said. “This is a sacrifice for all of us. But as we slow the spread it will make all the difference for our overworked healthcare workers, who desperately need our help.”

According to an announcement from President Scott L. Wyatt, Southern Utah University students can expect to begin weekly testing as soon as next week. The tests will be free, will provide results in minutes, and accessible on campus.

This regulation will not only help stop the spread in younger age groups, but Wyatt hopes it will allow students more ease of mind and safety to travel during the holidays.

According to the new state regulations, all SUU events have either been cancelled or moved online for the next two weeks, with more information to come.

Story by Amanda Walton

Photo courtesy of SUU News