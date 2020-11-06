Big Sky Conference Releases Spring 2021 Soccer Schedule

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Big Sky Conference has announced the upcoming Spring 2021 soccer schedule. Each team in the conference will play nine games over five weeks with one off day built in.

Southern Utah and first-year head coach Kai Edwards will open Big Sky play on March 12 at home against the Idaho Vandals. They will also host Eastern Washington that same weekend on March 14.

Their first conference road trip will be the following weekend as they travel up I-15 to play Weber State on March 19 and Idaho State on March 21.

The Thunderbirds will then have six days off before hosting Northern Arizona on March 28, Sacramento State on April 2, and Portland State on April 4.

They will wrap up the season on the road against Montana on April 9 and Northern Colorado on April 11.

The conference has left the weekend of April 15 open for any games that might need to be made up due to potential COVID situations. There will be no Big Sky Soccer Championship Tournament for the spring and the winner of the conference will be determined based on their regular season record.

Southern Utah Soccer 2020-21 Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (MT) March 12th Idaho Cedar City TBA March 14th Eastern Washington Cedar City TBA March 19th @ Weber State Ogden, Utah TBA March 21st @ Idaho State Pocatello, Idaho TBA March 28th Northern Arizona Cedar City TBA April 2nd Sacramento State Cedar City TBA April 4th Portland State Cedar City TBA April 9th @ Montana Missoula, Montana TBA April 11th @ Northern Colorado Greeley, Colorado TBA

Story courtesy of SUU Athletics

Photo by: Mitchell Quartz