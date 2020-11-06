A Date with Sugar and Spice: Love Life

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their seventh episode of season four: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

This week, co-hosts Amanda Walton and Liz Armstrong update you on their love lives.

With Walton coming back on the podcast after two weeks of being quarantined, there is a lot to catch up on, from Walton’s Halloween costume and true love to Armstrong’s latest kiss and getting out of the friend-zone.

The two college girls are joyfully reunited and talk about their Halloween weekends, what it was like to be stuck inside with roommates for two weeks and even what they think about boys painting their nails.

They close the episode with their chick-flick recommendations, which include “John Tucker Must Die,” “A Walk to Remember,” “13 Going on 30” and “The Last Song.”

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net