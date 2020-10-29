SUU News Premieres New Video Series “Amanda on the Street”

SUU News is excited to announce the premiere of a brand new weekly video series “Amanda on the Street,” starring Life editor Amanda Walton.

The Youtube series is inspired by comedian Billy Eichner and his Funny or Die show “Billy on the Street.” Billy’s over-the-top personality and charisma seemed like something SUU might be missing.

The series features Amanda as she explores Southern Utah University campus and bombards unsuspecting students and faculty with an array of questions.

In the series premiere, Amanda asks SUU community members about all things Halloween. Whether it’s controversy over the hottest slasher movie villain or the scariest part of 2020, Amanda wants to know it all.

The show will premiere weekly, with a different theme each episode. To watch the series premiere, visit the show’s website or follow the link below.