Thundercast: “Spring Football”

Special guest Chris Kwiecinski of the St. George Spectrum joins host Connor Sanders to discuss Southern Utah University football in anticipation of the unusual spring season in 2021.

Sanders and Kwiecinski reflect on the ups and downs of the 2019 campaign and analyze what needs to change for the team to improve next season. They analyze how this season may be crucial for the future of Head Coach Demario Warren and the program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Who will replace Chris Helbig at quarterback? Can the defense stop the run under a new defensive coordinator?

Kwiecinski also offers perspective on how Dixie State University’s jump to Division-I might affect SUU’s future.

Story by: Connor Sanders

