Tagg N Go Hosts Last Weekend of Haunted Car Wash

Calling all ghouls and goblins: Tagg N Go Express Car Wash in Cedar City is offering its last weekend of the Scare Wash Tunnel.

In the Halloween spirit, Cedar City’s local car wash is offering a haunted car wash experience for those craving a spooky clean car. The Scare Wash Tunnel will complete its final scare Friday, Oct. 30 from 7-9 p.m.

Tagg N Go’s haunted experience costs $20 per vehicle without a membership, and $5 with one. All proceeds are being donated to three families in southern Utah with a family member battling cancer.

Participating locations include the Tagg N Go on Main Street in Cedar City, as well as the location in front of Costco in St. George.

The Scare Wash Tunnel is the perfect opportunity for those interested in a spook alley without the potential danger of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because all participants will remain in their vehicles, individuals will get a fright without putting others at risk.

Although the attraction is appropriate for all ages, the car wash is designed for those looking to be scared.

Because Friday is the last available opportunity, lines will be long, so patrons should prepare for a bit of wait. Tickets for the event can be bought at the location itself.

Story by Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Tagg N Go Express Car Wash