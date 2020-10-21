Thundercast: 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Preview

On the latest episode of “The Thundercast”, host Connor Sanders is joined by guest Hayden Coombs to preview Southern Utah University’s women’s basketball team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The tandem takes a closer look at the new additions to the 2020-21 roster as well as the challenge that comes with replacing former Big Sky Defensive Player Rebecca Cardenas. The hosts analyze each player on the roster and measure the potential the team has after a tumultuous offseason.

Your hosts look into who might be in the starting lineup and which players will be involved in the larger rotation. Can Head Coach Tracy Sanders build on the momentum she’s created during her first two season? Where will the T-Birds finish in the Big Sky Conference?

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net