SUU Middle East Club Hosts “The Night at the Ballad”

On Thursday, Oct. 22 the Southern Utah University Ballroom will be transformed into a black tie event hosted by the SUU Middle East Club. The Night at the Ballad is the largest and most eloquent event the club will host this semester.

From 7-10 p.m. students are invited to attend a formal meal accompanied by the SUU Orchestra and SUU Ballroom Company. Those in attendance are encouraged to dress in black tie apparel.

The SUU art department will also have several student art pieces on display and available to be sold for auction. The event costs $15 to attend, with all proceeds being donated to the SUU Middle East Club and used to support the SUU music department.

Students will need to purchase their tickets in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion before 5 p.m. today.

Middle East Club president Abdulelah Fakhrani believes this event will help unify Middle East and Western cultures.

“The idea of ​​students attending such an event is to create the classic spirit of luxury and, the merging of cultures between the Middle East and the West. We in the Middle East Club have one of our goals as cultural integration as well as community solidarity…” Fakhrani said.

Those in attendance are required to wear face masks and social distance while at the event.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Middle East Club