Talk Nerdy to Me: “I Have No Master”

“Talk Nerdy to Me” hosts Jadon Lamphear and Connor Sanders were joined by University Journal Director of Operations, Hayden Coombs, to discuss the next generation of video game consoles, lowbrow reality TV shows and whether or not it’s permissible to break a controller in the latest episode of the podcast entitled “I Have No Master”.

The hosts teased their guest about his unmatched passion for “The Bachelor” series of reality TV shows and admitted to their favorite guilty pleasure watching experiences. The hosts also look forward to new video games coming out this fall and discuss the impact too much gaming can have on a romantic relationship.

“Talk Nerdy to Me” is a weekly podcast about entertainment and pop culture. Join Lamphear and Sanders for news and analysis on film, music and gaming as well as guest interviews.

The library of episodes of “Talk Nerdy to Me” is available on the SUU News podcast page.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of podcasts covering topics such as sports, dating, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or to host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Connor Sanders