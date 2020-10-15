Sports

Thunderbird Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedules Released

- by Connor Sanders
SUU schedule

The Big Sky Conference has announced the league schedules for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons, with a few modifications to a typical slate.

Teams will play consecutive games against the same opponent, with the men’s and women’s programs of two competing schools playing each other on the same dates at opposite locations. Both men’s and women’s basketball are scheduled to play conference games on Thursdays and Saturdays, with the first contests slated for Dec. 3 and 5, then resuming on Dec. 31 and continuing through March 6. Each school will face four opponents twice at home and four opponents twice on the road, as well as two opponents against whom it will compete in one home and one away game. The 2020-21 Big Sky basketball regular season will feature 11 weeks, which includes one open weekend per school.

“This schedule accomplishes many of the objectives that we prioritized, most notably providing a full lineup of competitive opportunities for our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes while reducing the number of road trips our programs will make,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “Our administrators – especially those on our Basketball Committee – worked tirelessly to vet multiple schedule models, and the feedback that we received from our head coaches, two student-athletes from every team, our Health and Safety Committee, and our certified athletic trainers proved invaluable throughout the process.”

The season will culminate for all 22 teams with the 2021 Big Sky Basketball Championships at the newly renamed Idaho Central Arena (formerly CenturyLink Arena) on March 8-13 in Boise, Idaho, for a third consecutive year.

Both the SUU men’s and women’s Big Sky basketball schedules are listed below. The men’s and women’s programs will run opposite each other through conference play.

2020-21 Men’s Basketball Big Sky Schedule 

Date

Opponent

Location

Thursday, December 3

Montana

Cedar City

Saturday, December 5

Montana

Cedar City

Thursday, December 31

@ Montana State

Bozeman, Mont.

Saturday, January 2

@ Montana State

Bozeman, Mont.

Thursday, January 7

Idaho

Cedar City

Saturday, January 9

Idaho

Cedar City

Thursday, January 14

@ Eastern Washington

Cheney, Wash.

Saturday, January 16

@ Eastern Washington

Cheney, Wash.

Thursday, January 21

@ Weber State

Ogden, Utah

Saturday, January 23

Weber State

Cedar City

Thursday, January 28

@ Idaho State

Pocatello, Idaho

Saturday, January 30

@ Idaho State

Pocatello, Idaho

Thursday, February 4

Northern Colorado

Cedar City

Saturday, February 6

Northern Colorado

Cedar City

Thursday, February 18

Sacramento State

Cedar City

Saturday, February 20

Sacramento State

Cedar City

Thursday, February 25

Northern Arizona

Cedar City

Saturday, February 27

@ Northern Arizona

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Thursday, March 4

@ Portland State

Portland, Ore.

Saturday, March 6

@ Portland State

Portland, Ore.

2020-21 Women’s Basketball Big Sky Schedule 

Date

Opponent

Location

Thursday, December 3

@ Montana

Missoula, Mont.

Saturday, December 5

@ Montana

Missoula, Mont.

Thursday, December 31

Montana State

Cedar City

Saturday, January 2

Montana State

Cedar City

Thursday, January 7

@ Idaho

Moscow, Idaho

Saturday, January 9

@ Idaho

Moscow, Idaho

Thursday, January 14

Eastern Washington

Cedar City

Saturday, January 16

Eastern Washington

Cedar City

Thursday, January 21

Weber State

Cedar City

Saturday, January 23

@ Weber State

Ogden, Utah

Thursday, January 28

Idaho State

Cedar City

Saturday, January 30

Idaho State

Cedar City

Thursday, February 4

@ Northern Colorado

Greeley, Colo.

Saturday, February 6

@ Northern Colorado

Greeley, Colo.

Thursday, February 18

@ Sacramento State

Sacramento, Calif.

Saturday, February 20

@ Sacramento State

Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, February 25

@ Northern Arizona

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Saturday, February 27

Northern Arizona

Cedar City

Wednesday, March 3

Portland State

Cedar City

Friday, March 5

Portland State

Cedar City

Story and photo courtesy of SUU Athletics Strategic Communication

