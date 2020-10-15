Thunderbird Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedules Released

The Big Sky Conference has announced the league schedules for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons, with a few modifications to a typical slate.

Teams will play consecutive games against the same opponent, with the men’s and women’s programs of two competing schools playing each other on the same dates at opposite locations. Both men’s and women’s basketball are scheduled to play conference games on Thursdays and Saturdays, with the first contests slated for Dec. 3 and 5, then resuming on Dec. 31 and continuing through March 6. Each school will face four opponents twice at home and four opponents twice on the road, as well as two opponents against whom it will compete in one home and one away game. The 2020-21 Big Sky basketball regular season will feature 11 weeks, which includes one open weekend per school.

“This schedule accomplishes many of the objectives that we prioritized, most notably providing a full lineup of competitive opportunities for our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes while reducing the number of road trips our programs will make,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “Our administrators – especially those on our Basketball Committee – worked tirelessly to vet multiple schedule models, and the feedback that we received from our head coaches, two student-athletes from every team, our Health and Safety Committee, and our certified athletic trainers proved invaluable throughout the process.”

The season will culminate for all 22 teams with the 2021 Big Sky Basketball Championships at the newly renamed Idaho Central Arena (formerly CenturyLink Arena) on March 8-13 in Boise, Idaho, for a third consecutive year.

Both the SUU men’s and women’s Big Sky basketball schedules are listed below. The men’s and women’s programs will run opposite each other through conference play.

2020-21 Men’s Basketball Big Sky Schedule

Date Opponent Location Thursday, December 3 Montana Cedar City Saturday, December 5 Montana Cedar City Thursday, December 31 @ Montana State Bozeman, Mont. Saturday, January 2 @ Montana State Bozeman, Mont. Thursday, January 7 Idaho Cedar City Saturday, January 9 Idaho Cedar City Thursday, January 14 @ Eastern Washington Cheney, Wash. Saturday, January 16 @ Eastern Washington Cheney, Wash. Thursday, January 21 @ Weber State Ogden, Utah Saturday, January 23 Weber State Cedar City Thursday, January 28 @ Idaho State Pocatello, Idaho Saturday, January 30 @ Idaho State Pocatello, Idaho Thursday, February 4 Northern Colorado Cedar City Saturday, February 6 Northern Colorado Cedar City Thursday, February 18 Sacramento State Cedar City Saturday, February 20 Sacramento State Cedar City Thursday, February 25 Northern Arizona Cedar City Saturday, February 27 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Ariz. Thursday, March 4 @ Portland State Portland, Ore. Saturday, March 6 @ Portland State Portland, Ore.

2020-21 Women’s Basketball Big Sky Schedule

Date Opponent Location Thursday, December 3 @ Montana Missoula, Mont. Saturday, December 5 @ Montana Missoula, Mont. Thursday, December 31 Montana State Cedar City Saturday, January 2 Montana State Cedar City Thursday, January 7 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho Saturday, January 9 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho Thursday, January 14 Eastern Washington Cedar City Saturday, January 16 Eastern Washington Cedar City Thursday, January 21 Weber State Cedar City Saturday, January 23 @ Weber State Ogden, Utah Thursday, January 28 Idaho State Cedar City Saturday, January 30 Idaho State Cedar City Thursday, February 4 @ Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. Saturday, February 6 @ Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. Thursday, February 18 @ Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. Saturday, February 20 @ Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. Thursday, February 25 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Ariz. Saturday, February 27 Northern Arizona Cedar City Wednesday, March 3 Portland State Cedar City Friday, March 5 Portland State Cedar City

